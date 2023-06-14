Industry NewsHotel Equities Adds Wyndham Moline to Management Portfolio
Hotel Equities Adds Wyndham Moline to Management Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Wyndham Moline

ATLANTA—Hotel Equities (HE) announced the addition of the Wyndham Moline on John Deere Commons in Moline, Illinois, to its management portfolio. The 163-room hotel is located on the Mississippi River and grows HE’s portfolio of properties in the Midwest. The hotel is owned by Moline Hotel, LLC.

“We are excited to welcome the Wyndham Moline into our family,” said Al Smith, president of hotel operations. “The Quad City market is a great area to expand in with a wide variety of offerings and attractions. This exciting addition signals a promising future as we continue to cultivate remarkable experiences for guests and maximize value for our stakeholders.”

The Wyndham Moline on John Deere Commons has amenities such as dry cleaning, laundry, and meeting space. Other amenities include a heated indoor pool and hot tub, a 24/7 fitness center, and breakfast. Guestrooms and suites include a microwave, mini-refrigerator, and washrooms.

With its location along the Mississippi, the area offers activities within walking distance of the hotel. Guests can explore the river through a boat ride with Celebration River Cruises or participate in a hike or bike ride along the riverside paths of Ben Butterworth Parkway.

