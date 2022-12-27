Kirkwood Collection announced the recent acquisition of Centrella Hotel in Pacific Grove, expanding its portfolio to seven properties. This is the second property Kirkwood Collection acquired in Monterey Bay; in 2021, Seven Gables Inn joined the Kirkwood portfolio. Both properties were built in the 1880s.

“Kirkwood Collection is thrilled to welcome Centrella Hotel, a national historic landmark, into our family of luxury historic properties. Rich with history, we plan to honor its legacy while stewarding it into a new age of sophisticated travel,” said Founder and CEO, Alex Kirkwood.

Opened originally as a boarding house in 1889, the property started as a small building and expanded into four buildings with 26 guestrooms that make up the hotel today. In 1981, the Centrella Hotel was launched as a bed and breakfast with a renovation from the ground up, bringing it back to its original design with Victorian-era fixtures and furniture. The following year, in 1982, it was listed on the National Historic Landmarks Registry.