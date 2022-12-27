Centrella Hotel in Monterey Bay Joins Kirkwood Collection

By
LODGING Staff
-
Centrella Hotel
Centrella Hotel

Kirkwood Collection announced the recent acquisition of Centrella Hotel in Pacific Grove, expanding its portfolio to seven properties. This is the second property Kirkwood Collection acquired in Monterey Bay; in 2021, Seven Gables Inn joined the Kirkwood portfolio. Both properties were built in the 1880s.

“Kirkwood Collection is thrilled to welcome Centrella Hotel, a national historic landmark, into our family of luxury historic properties. Rich with history, we plan to honor its legacy while stewarding it into a new age of sophisticated travel,” said Founder and CEO, Alex Kirkwood.

Opened originally as a boarding house in 1889, the property started as a small building and expanded into four buildings with 26 guestrooms that make up the hotel today. In 1981, the Centrella Hotel was launched as a bed and breakfast with a renovation from the ground up, bringing it back to its original design with Victorian-era fixtures and furniture. The following year, in 1982, it was listed on the National Historic Landmarks Registry.

Advertisement
Previous articleAHLA Releases Statement on 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill
Next articleRaising Stars: GF Hotels & Resorts Retains Employees by Investing in Their Professional Development
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here