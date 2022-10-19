Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to Open First Hotel in San Antonio

SAN FRANCISCO—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announced it will open its first hotel in San Antonio, Texas, in late 2024. Located in the Central Business District at the intersection of the city’s La Villita and Southtown neighborhoods, the 347-room hotel will be part new-build and part adaptive reuse of an 1850s-original schoolhouse.

Owned and operated by White Lodging and with the support of HKS Architects and KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, the Kimpton in San Antonio will have a 10-story tower housing a lobby, guestrooms, and a rooftop pool. Two adjacent buildings will undergo adaptive reuse to become a restaurant, lobby bar, and several hotel suites. The courtyard and its foliage will become an outdoor entertainment and event venue for hotel guests and the local community.

In addition to the courtyard, the hotel will have more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, inclusive of a 5,000-square-foot ballroom. Like all Kimpton properties, the hotel will have morning coffee and tea service, an evening social hour, the “Forgot It? We’ve Got it!” amenity program, a 24-hour fitness center, in-room yoga mats, complimentary bicycle rentals, and a no-fee pet policy.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Lone Star state,” said Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “Our hotels in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth perform incredibly well, and we believe that San Antonio will round out our Texas portfolio nicely. Our partners at White Lodging are the ideal operators to bring this new Kimpton to life and embrace the soul of San Antonio.”

The Kimpton in San Antonio will connect guests to the city’s cultural sights and meeting venues, offering access to destinations and neighborhoods including the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, RiverWalk, Alamo Plaza Historic District, Southtown, and La Villita. The redeveloped Hemisfair Park, a 92-acre park that houses the Tower of the Americas from the 1968 World’s Fair, will border the hotel and allow for outdoor exploration and family-friendly amenities. Furthering its backstory, the hotel’s location has global significance as the site of the signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1992.

“The Kimpton in San Antonio represents the first of the brand in our portfolio of urban, experiential, and lifestyle hotels,” said Jean-Luc Barone, CEO of White Lodging. “This area represents a new hub for the city where history, culture, art, entertainment, commerce, and transformation—and the future of San Antonio—seamlessly come together.”

When it opens in late 2024, the Kimpton in San Antonio will be the hospitality company’s s fourth in Texas, joining the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas, and the Kimpton Harper in Fort Worth.