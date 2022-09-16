Kimpton Hotel Eventi Updates Guestrooms and Suites

NEW YORK — Kimpton Hotel Eventi announced a refurbishment of its 292 guestrooms and specialty suites. The hotel interiors have been re-imagined to bring the ambiance of Manhattan into the property.

The refreshed guestrooms and suites are an expression of the city. A new palette and furnishings instill an aesthetic that exudes an edgy vibe. Wood floors and metals accentuated by blue hues instill a calm palette. Natural finishes and upholstery were also taken into consideration.

Ranging between 275 to 1,685 square feet, each loft-like space was designed with a purpose for both style and function. Enhancements include carpeting, wall treatments, drapery, and new furnishings from beds and desks to sofas, lounge chairs, and rugs. In-room entertainment systems let guests stream their content. Guestrooms also have Plush Frette linens and Atelier Bloem bath products.

In tandem with the guestrooms, each of the 55 residential-style suites also underwent enhancements extending to furniture, color schemes, light fixtures, and more. Offerings range within each space, including a Jacuzzi tub, private balcony, sleeper sofa, separate parlor, pool table, and more. New artwork is also part of the updates, curated by Soho Myriad, along with select pieces in guest rooms and suites. This artwork joins the hotel’s art program that brings Manhattan’s community inward.

Accompanying Eventi’s guestrooms and suites are amenities that include the 1,000-square-foot fitness center open 24 hours, PUBLIC bikes, valet laundry service, daily social hour, access to Wag! Premium for guests with pets, and more. Eventi also has three distinct restaurants and two bars on-site.

“We are incredibly excited to debut Eventi’s enhanced and updated guest rooms to new and returning guests just as New York City gets ready to kick off the thrilling fall season,” said Daniel Entenberg, general manager of Kimpton Hotel Eventi. “Our new guestrooms, Chef Tourondel’s talents, and close proximity to phenomenal city sights make Eventi the perfect New York City home base.”