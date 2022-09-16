ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland introduced Portfolio Capture to provide a unified view of group business performance across an entire portfolio. This complement to the Knowland platform is for asset managers and ownership groups to benchmark properties in their portfolios against each other, view competitive performance, and identify sales opportunities, which affect asset utilization, group market share, and sales efficiency across properties.

At a time of increased consolidation and uncertain economic conditions, it’s important to understand how a property is contributing to the overall performance of the portfolio. Portfolio Capture allows for reporting and benchmarking. Portfolio properties can be compared against competitive sets and operating markets, giving context to operating performance.

Portfolio ranking helps identify top and bottom-performing properties—Filter hotels within the portfolio to identify top and bottom performers on multiple KPIs. Used to manage assets, implement remediation programs, and grow overall portfolio value. Identify struggling properties to shore up performance or determine standout performance and isolate best practices to model at other properties.

See standardized KPIs across any time period for each portfolio property relative to its comp set and market—Gauge property performance against standardized KPIs for a view of operating performance. Identify opportunities to improve performance across the portfolio with additional data touch points.

Lists the top 10 accounts for a property and its competitive set, and identifies new account prospects—Identifies active accounts and where to focus sales resources.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “We understand the challenges facing hoteliers who manage properties under disparate brands and in different markets. We developed Portfolio Capture to provide a ‘single pane of glass’ view of group performance for all hotels within a portfolio. It allows portfolio leaders to make decisions quickly and take action to build asset value and grow group market share through multi-faceted, data-driven comparisons of performance on an even playing field.”