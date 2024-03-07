Raines Adds Two Properties to Management Portfolio

FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines added two more properties to its management portfolio: Springhill Suites Cheraw in Cheraw, South Carolina, and Hilton Garden Inn University District Greenville in Greenville, North Carolina. Co-X Holdings has a majority stake in both properties.

The 102-key Springhill Suites Cheraw includes free breakfast, guest laundry, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and an on-site restaurant. The restaurant, Dizzy’s Bar and Grill, is named after the famous jazz singer Dizzy Gillespie, who was from Cheraw. The town hosts an annual jazz festival in his honor.

Raines’ first property in the Greenville market, Hilton Garden Inn University District Greenville, will open later this year within walking distance of Eastern Carolina University’s campus. It will have 101 guestrooms, meeting space, a fitness center, guest laundry, a sundry shop, and a rooftop bar and restaurant that both locals and guests can enjoy. Once complete, the hotel will be the tallest building in downtown Greenville. The property is being developed by Clarendon Properties.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two properties into our management portfolio following a milestone year,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “Our strong presence in the Southeast, deep experience with F&B outlets, and strong momentum made us the perfect fit for these properties. We look forward to expanding our presence in the region and continuing to maximize returns for the properties we oversee.”

In 2023, Raines acquired HP Hotels, reopened the Waynesville Inn & Golf Club, and ended the year with a property launch and conversion.