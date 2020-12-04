Keeping Carpet in Good Condition: Three Best Practices for Hotels

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had an immense impact on the travel and hospitality industry. At the outset of the global health crisis, hotels experienced a sharp increase in cancellations followed by a drop in future bookings in response to non-essential travel restrictions and growing fear around the spread of the virus. According to an American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) report, the first six months of the pandemic resulted in room revenue losses for hotels of more than $46 billion.

In response, some hotels enlisted help from cleaning industry associations and experts to evaluate their cleaning programs and develop new approaches for meeting higher cleanliness expectations and guidelines from public health officials like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One area that should not be overlooked is carpet, which accounts for the majority of surface area in many hotels. Some properties have thousands of square feet of carpet. Maintaining carpet contributes to better indoor air quality, enhances the perception of cleanliness, and prolongs the life of flooring assets.

The Lasting Impact of Dirty Carpet

According to a 2020 survey by The Harris Poll among 2,047 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, more than half of Americans say the level of cleanliness in a hotel they visit would impact their intent to book a future stay at the property. At a time when health and safety is paramount, it’s crucial for hotels to do everything in their power to maintain a positive reputation and go out of their way to demonstrate their commitment to cleanliness to secure repeat business.

The survey also revealed that the level of cleanliness in a hotel would impact 49 percent of Americans’ perceptions of the property. Lackluster perceptions can potentially lead to negative reviews online or by word-of-mouth.

Cleanliness can also dictate how much time and money visitors spend during their stay. Thirty-nine percent of U.S. adults say the level of cleanliness at the property will impact how much time they spend in the hotel and 32 percent say it would impact their spend in areas like the hotel bars, restaurants, and spas, according to The Harris Poll.

Best Practices for Maintaining Carpet

Carpet maintenance doesn’t have to be a time-consuming and difficult chore. In fact, there are systems on the market that make carpet care as easy as vacuuming. Consider the following strategies to keep carpet clean.