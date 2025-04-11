Waikiki, Hawaii—Ka Laʻi Waikiki Beach, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, announced that it will begin a multi-million-dollar renovation on June 2, 2025. Led by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio (BOS), this extensive transformation coincides with the property’s 15th anniversary and reflects developer Irongate Group’s commitment to redefining luxury hospitality in Waikiki.

The phased renovation will include upgrades to the guest rooms and suites, public areas such as the pool, and signature restaurants, along with the spa, fitness center, and landscaping. The lobby will also be reimagined with a new bar as its centerpiece. The 38-story hotel will remain fully operational throughout the process, with completion anticipated in Q2 2026.

“This renovation marks a new chapter for Ka La’i Waikiki Beach,” said Jason Grosfeld, chairman and CEO of Irongate Group. “Our reinvestment reflects our deep commitment to Waikiki and elevates the standard for luxury hospitality in this iconic destination. By blending timeless design with contemporary elegance, we are creating an unparalleled experience that will define bespoke luxury in the heart of Waikīkī.”

The redesign will blend heritage and modernity under BOS Studio’s vision, with support from Brooklyn-based Guerin Glass Architects. Honoring the building’s history while utilizing a globally inspired aesthetic, the project will include custom-designed furniture and Hawaiian-inspired design elements throughout. Strategic updates will curate a design that reflects Waikiki natural beauty and cultural richness.

The transformation introduces a refined luxury experience; spaces such as the lobbies, Wai’olu Ocean Cuisine, pool chairs and cabanas, guestrooms, and suites will showcase soothing neutral tones, rich wood finishes, and artisanal details. Guestrooms will include creamy hues, plush textures, handcrafted furniture, and colorful ceramics. Light oak paneling, Tajimi tiles, and marble countertops will add texture to living areas while bespoke furniture will be added to the bedrooms.

“Since welcoming our first guests in 2009, the hotel has been a home away from home for travelers from around the world,” said Scott Ingwers, managing director of Ka Laʻi Waikiki Beach. “As we embark on this exciting transformation, our dedication to the Waikiki community, our local ʻohana, and our valued guests remains unwavering.”

Ka Laʻi Waikiki Beach is situated above Fort DeRussy Park with views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head. Steps from Waikiki Beach and surrounded by restaurants and entertainment options, the hotel includes residential-style guest rooms and suites, a wellness facility, a 24-hour fitness center, an infinity pool with an extensive sun deck, indoor and outdoor event space, two signature restaurants offering contemporary cuisine, beach services, and a 24-hour business center.