SANTA MONICA, Calif., and MCLEAN, Va. — LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s collection of independent, luxury properties, announced its U.S. debut with the addition of the recently redesigned Oceana hotel, a 70-room coastal oasis located in the beach district of Santa Monica. The property is owned and operated by JRK Property Holdings, Inc.

Steps from the California coast and tucked into an exclusive, residential enclave, Oceana provides the comforts of a beach home coupled with the personalized service for which LXR Hotels & Resorts are known.

“It’s an honor to partner with an esteemed real estate company like JRK who shares our vision and values in bringing new life to this resort,” said Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts. “With authentic inspiration woven throughout every element of the hotel—from the coastal design to fresh culinary experiences and tranquil environment—Oceana is a charming new addition to the LXR portfolio and we are proud to play a part in the vibrant Santa Monica community’s economic recovery after such a challenging year.”

Oceana joins the growing collection of more than 10 open or soon-to-be-open LXR properties, including the Biltmore Mayfair in London’s Grosvenor Square; Zemi Beach House in Anguilla; Roku Kyoto along the foothills of the Takagamine Mountains in Japan; the Mango House Seychelles in the east Indian Ocean; Crockfords Las Vegas on the Strip; and more to be announced soon.

Oceana provides an opportunity to experience Santa Monica like a local resident of the beach district. Driving along Ocean Avenue, the first vision of Oceana is the hotel’s ivy-clad facade. In the living-room-inspired lobby, guests are personally greeted and welcomed by the hotel’s team. From velvet sofas and suede lounges to a four-poster bed with Loro Piana bedding and Frette linens, each suite is designed to feel like a private guest house. Spa-inspired bathrooms have Bottega Veneta bath amenities, and personal iPads control everything from temperature to light settings and allow guests to order room service.

Interior designer Anna Busta of Busta Studio in NYC, who is best known for her high-end residential work, oversaw the hotel’s design, which includes gold metal accents, bold geometric patterns, and extensive wood finishes.

Perched on the Palisades bluff, Oceana delivers panoramic vistas and is surrounded by lush greenery and blooms from landscape architecture firm Perry Guillot of the Hamptons. The veranda offers a daytime lounge for sunbathing, and an evening escape for al fresco dining.

Open exclusively for hotel guests, the property’s dining spaces showcase the resort’s signature take on seasonal Californian cuisine rooted in hyper-local ingredients from the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Meals are prepared to guest specifications and can be served in any of the dining venues. Oceana’s dining experiences include: Sandpiper, Oceana’s main restaurant; The Veranda for al fresco, poolside dining; and Sunset Terrace, a rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Oceana also offers an exclusive Nobu Pop-Up Experience and tequila tasting flights in the spring in partnership with Casamigos. To further immerse guests in their culinary experience, the hotel’s executive chef leads private tours of the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hand-pick fresh produce for personalized tasting menus.

Beyond the property’s courtyard is a fitness studio equipped with Peloton and Technogym equipment. Guests have access to personal trainers for one-on-one sessions upon request, in addition to private yoga sessions on the beach each morning. The adjacent spa treatment room offers a full-service spa menu and salon hair services. To venture into the city, guests are ushered in a private house car, or for a more casual beach day, Oceana offers sea-blue beach cruisers. Guests can also enjoy a private taste of L.A. fashion with an exclusive shopping experience led by astute stylist and fastidious entrepreneur, Elyse Walker.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a brand like LXR which will enable Oceana to keep it’s intimate, relaxed, yet refined spirit that guests have come to know and love, while providing the support and confidence of being a part of a prestigious collection of hotels and resorts,” said Alexandra Landy, executive vice president, JRK Property Holdings. “Oceana will forever have its roots as a family pursuit and passion to create the ultimate luxury retreat, and I know that this new phase will only further elevate our guest experience.”

