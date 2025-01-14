ISLAMORADA, Florida—Islander Resort in Islamorada, Florida, unveiled its full property transformation, including a complete interior and exterior renovation of its 114 bungalows and suites and 25 two-bedroom townhome villas, resort grounds, amenities, and programming; dining outlets; and event spaces.

“We’ve created a sanctuary that redefines the essence of island life, a place to reconnect—with nature, with loved ones, and with yourself,” said Senior Vice President of HHM Hotels Douglas Wilkins. “We are excited to welcome our guests and community to the new era of Islander Resort. The resort is a long beloved gem in the Upper Keys and our reimagined offerings invite everyone to slow down and let the Keys inspire you.”

Islander Resort’s refresh was developed in collaboration with Gensler, who served as both the resort architect and guestroom interior designer, along with EDSA landscape architects, Theresa Fatino Design, KPR Consulting, and Destination Decoded.

Bungalows, Suites, and Villas

Reimagined oceanside accommodations, averaging 350 square feet, provide waterfront views and beach-inspired design, with soft pastel hues, natural textures like woven wicker and polished wood, and modern amenities. Outdoors has private, furnished patio spaces, averaging 300 square feet.

Twelve new Cabana Poolside Rooms offer patios that lead to poolside cabanas with food and drink service. A total of 14 oceanside suites range in size up to 1,070 square feet, including the Islander Two Bedroom Suite, which features a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining and living areas, and a patio lounge.

The newly reimagined Bayside Villas offer a blend of home-like and resort amenities. These 25 townhome-style accommodations (1,042 to 1,092 square feet) are designed for extended stays, family vacations, or boating adventures with two bedrooms, a living area with a sofa bed, a gourmet kitchen, and a private deck. Guests have access to the Sunset Pool and Emerald Beach, boat slips, and the amenities of Oceanside.

Island Experience

The resort’s beachfront offers a setting with palapas, sun huts, and beach loungers. In the evenings, Firelight Cove includes a firepit where s’mores are toasted.

“The iconic Islander has undergone a dramatic transformation, elevating it to a beacon of hospitality for Islamorada and the Keys,” said Jack Paruta, project architect, Gensler. “This vacation destination now offers respite, tranquility, and adventure, delivering an exceptional guest experience through redesigned bungalows, reimagined beachfront, pools, and restaurant and bar offerings, all set amidst newly enhanced and lush native landscaping.”

Two reimagined pool areas include the family-friendly, freshwater Oasis Pool and saltwater Terrace Pool. The transformation adds suspended beds, shaded cabanas, and hammocks. The space transitions from daytime to evening for social gatherings.

The property also includes a two-acre Seaside Sports activity area; the 9-hole Seaside Links putting course, designed by PuttTek; kayaking; paddleboarding; and guided excursions to the barrier reef. Permanent courts for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, and bocce ball are also available.

Dining

At Islander Resort, there are five on-site culinary experiences serving local cuisine. New menus and interior and exterior design elements include a warm, natural palette.

Inspired by coastal towns, the new Drift on the Beach offers a refined yet relaxed dining experience, serving breakfast to start the day and locally sourced, flame-grilled dishes at night. The revamped Tides Beachside Bar offers coastal-inspired fare and tropical cocktails for lunch and dinner. Oceanfront Coccoloba serves food and beverages during the day, and the thatched-roof bar, Sandy’s, serves beachside drinks. A selection of grab-and-go snacks and beverages at Seaside Sports is also available.

Events

With over 129,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor beachfront function space, Islander Resort can host weddings and corporate functions for up to 1,000 guests. The Islander House conference center’s indoor event spaces have been revamped, featuring coastal light fixtures, neutral tones, and updated flooring that enhance the style of the Hibiscus Hall grand ballroom and Palmetto boardroom. The Palmetto Room and Palm Terrace are spaces for intimate cocktail receptions. For larger options, the Great Lawn, Islander Beach’s Coral Pointe, and Tideline Terrace present the ocean horizon as the backdrop.

Sustainability and Community

Islander Resort incorporates sustainable practices throughout the property that support the Keys ecosystem, a solar installation, an on-site water reclamation system for irrigation, and energy-efficient upgrades like new air conditioning systems and hurricane-resistant doors and windows.

The resort works with the artisans, makers, and traditions from the community. Guests discover the spirit of the Keys through partnerships with area businesses like boo kee sue botanics, creators of the living art greenery wall at Tides, and Islamorada Beer Company, whose local beer and canned cocktails are offered throughout the property, including in-room amenities.

Local artist Jul Jankowski’s hand-painted columns at Coccoloba and the sun hut retreats celebrate Islamorada’s marine life, featuring stylized game fish and tropical motifs. Islander Resort also supports Reef Relief, dedicated to preserving the coral reefs. On-property activations, such as the Reef Relief Cocktail and the sale of the Reef Relief Turtle plush toy, allow guests to contribute directly to these conservation efforts.