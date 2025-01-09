AHLA Shares Global Technology 100 2025 Leadership Team

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the Global Technology 100 (T100) 2025 leadership team, which advises hoteliers on how the latest technological advances can create a more enjoyable stay for guests.

As part of HTNG, T100 is tasked with driving advancements, revolutionizing guest experiences, and defining the landscape of hospitality technology for the benefit of AHLA members and the global hospitality industry. HTNG includes over 4,000 professionals globally who are committed to advancing technology in the hospitality industry.

This year, five hospitality technology leaders will lead T100:

Chair Luis Segredo, CEO of Data Travel LLC

Vice Chair Edward Malinowski, Chief Information Technology Officer, Aman

Immediate Past Chair Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Program & Membership Chair Laura Calin, SVP, Oracle Hospitality

Workgroup Chair Dayna Kully, Co-Founder, 5thGenWireless

“This talented group of people helming T100 and shaping the technology future of the hotel industry is a dream team,” said AHLA President and CEO Rosanna Maietta. “T100 harnesses the skills of hospitality technology’s most accomplished professionals to drive solutions and innovation across our industry. I’m grateful for their service to AHLA, their leadership, and their commitment to working on behalf of our industry.”