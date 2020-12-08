Six Hotels Opening New F&B Venues

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels have rolled out new restaurants, bars, outdoor dining venues, and rooftop hangouts to attract guests and locals and drive business now and in the future. Below are six hotels that have recently debuted or announced F&B venues.
1Amway Grand Plaza
AHC Hospitality is planning to open MDRD, a Spanish-inspired restaurant at the Amway Grand Plaza, a Curio Collection by Hilton property in Grand Rapids, Mich., in early 2021. The new restaurant is on the 27th floor of the recently renovated glass tower. Under the direction of Chef Stephan VanHeulen, MDRD will bring a vibrant dining option to Grand Rapids, with modern Spanish cuisine, lavish libations, an energetic atmosphere, and unobstructed river and city views.
2Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town
Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town in Arizona opened on October 1 and announced the debut of two new dining concepts, both under the direction of Chef Patrick Gaudet. Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails, the hotel’s signature restaurant located on the ground floor, is an American brasserie inspired by the Southwest. Outrider Rooftop Lounge, Old Town’s newest rooftop pool and bar, is located on the seventh floor, elevating the Scottsdale social scene with a sophisticated, laid-back ambiance and views of the iconic Camelback Mountain.
3Esmé Miami Beach Hotel
Infinity Hospitality announced food and beverage programming in collaboration with Miami operators Lost Boy & Co., for the upcoming boutique hotel Esmé Miami Beach, which is set to debut in March 2021. The core of Esmé will be El Salón, located along the main path that connects the property’s historic buildings. The lounge will serve an inspired menu of Miami’s most iconic dishes. A short walk down the main pathway, guests will find Bar Pintxo, a modern interpretation of a Spanish pintxo bar. Pintxo means “spike” or “skewer” and this bar will offer a rotating array of snacks on sticks to be enjoyed with Spanish beer and wine. The Roof is a series of roof decks with a bar and restaurant, a pool, cabanas, and a wellness space.
4Hotel Effie
Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort plans to start 2021 with the opening of the new Hotel Effie Sandestin on February 1. Partnering with award-winning chef Hugh Acheson, Hotel Effie will debut four dining options. Ovide, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will embrace the fresh, forward flavors and local seafood of the Gulf Coast. Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge is both a luxurious pool experience and a stylish rooftop lounge with fine wine, hand-crafted cocktails, and an original menu. The Lobby Bar is a social hub where guests can unwind over creative drinks and signature small plates. Sweetbay Coffee is a coffee marketplace curated by Acheson and offering a menu of gourmet, grab-and-go selections.
5Moxy South Beach
Lightstone, the developers behind three award-winning Moxy hotels in New York City, announced their partnership with Miami restaurateurs for the opening of Moxy South Beach. Debuting in early 2021 will be six new dining and drinking concepts that draw on Mexican, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and American flavors: Como, a marisquería (seafood) restaurant and raw bar; Mezcalista, a lounge; Serena, an open-air rooftop restaurant and bar; Los Buenos, an all-day taco stand/bodega in the lobby, complemented by Bar Moxy, which serves as a social hub and contactless check-in area; and The Upside, a rooftop bar on the eighth floor with panoramic Miami Beach views, exclusively for hotel guests and private events.
6Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites San Diego
In the heart of downtown San Diego on the fifth floor of the Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites by Marriott is a new rooftop lounge, Harbor & Sky. Under the direction of Executive Chef Mark Fong, the contemporary new space evokes a relaxed Southern California atmosphere fully outdoors. Guests can enjoy light bites, creative drinks, and stunning views of the San Diego Bay.