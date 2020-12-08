Six Hotels Opening New F&B Venues

3 Esmé Miami Beach Hotel

Infinity Hospitality announced food and beverage programming in collaboration with Miami operators Lost Boy & Co., for the upcoming boutique hotel Esmé Miami Beach, which is set to debut in March 2021. The core of Esmé will be El Salón, located along the main path that connects the property’s historic buildings. The lounge will serve an inspired menu of Miami’s most iconic dishes. A short walk down the main pathway, guests will find Bar Pintxo, a modern interpretation of a Spanish pintxo bar. Pintxo means “spike” or “skewer” and this bar will offer a rotating array of snacks on sticks to be enjoyed with Spanish beer and wine. The Roof is a series of roof decks with a bar and restaurant, a pool, cabanas, and a wellness space.