InterContinental Hotels Group PLC announces that Keith Barr has informed the Board of his decision to step down from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and from the IHG Board. Keith intends to return with his family to the US. His final day as CEO will be 30 June, after which he will remain available to support and advise the business until the end of 2023.

Keith will be succeeded by Elie Maalouf, a member of IHG’s Board and Executive Committee, who has led IHG’s Americas business as regional CEO for the past eight years. Elie will take up his new position on July 1 and will be based in the UK to lead the business. Keith has been a part of IHG for more than 30 years and was appointed to the Board and as CEO in July 2017.

Executing a clear strategy, he has transformed IHG to position the company for long-term sustainable growth, surpassing 6,000 open hotels, broadening the portfolio with the addition of seven brands in six years, significantly investing in IHG’s digital capabilities and loyalty offer, embarking on a 10-year responsible business strategy, and progressing in key areas of DE&I, according to the company. During Keith’s tenure, IHG has also successfully navigated a global pandemic and continued to grow its footprint and reputation with key stakeholders around the world. To support Elie and Chief Financial Officer Michael Glover and to help ensure a smooth transition, Keith will remain available to the business over the rest of 2023. A process is underway to appoint a successor to Elie as Americas CEO.