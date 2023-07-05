INTELITY Announces Partnership With The Hazelton Hotel

Photo Credit: INTELITY & The Hazelton Hotel

INTELITY announced a new partnership with The Hazelton Hotel in Toronto. The boutique hotel has implemented the INTELITY platform to offer its guests a digital smart-room experience, as well as leverage INTELITY’s GEMS staff-facing tools for its back-of-house operations. Located in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood, The Hazelton Hotel has 62 guestrooms and 15 suites. The property is part of The Leading Hotels of the World.

“We are committed to providing exceptional services to our guests, which includes offering an enhanced digital experience through INTELITY,” said Gaurav Dutta, The Hazelton Hotel’s general manager. “Our aim is to create lasting memories for our guests, and through this integration with INTELITY, we can offer bespoke and seamless experiences. Our team has worked in tandem with INTELITY to ensure each smart room tablet screen presents every amenity in a style that complements our design. By incorporating INTELITY’s GEMS and smart room tablets, we have taken another step towards utilizing AI technology to automate and ease operations for our team while elevating our guest interactions.”

As part of the partnership, the hotel will use the INTELITY platform delivered on smart room tablets, which will allow guests to order in-room dining, adjust room temperature and lighting controls, review spa treatments, request valet services, speak with the Les Clefs d’Or Concierge team, and more. Offering a digital experience also aligns with the property’s sustainability goals through the Press Reader functionality where guests can enjoy multiple media outlets, completely paperless.

“We are delighted to add The Hazelton Hotel to our family of luxury hotels, including some of the world’s most iconic properties, looking to enhance their guest’s experience through technology,” said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. “This partnership with The Hazelton Hotel builds on INTELITY’s existing relationship with The Leading Hotels of the World. As part of the collection of Forbes Travel Guide brands, we at INTELITY are continuing to see the luxury market adopt technology at a rapid rate as more five-star properties turn to technology to improve their guest experience, just like The Hazelton Hotel.”