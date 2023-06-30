Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Surpasses 100 Members

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced that it has surpassed 100 member hotels and resorts. The milestone comes two years after the company’s launch.
“We are thrilled to have reached this major milestone,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “It is a testament to the wide array of benefits and services Curator provides to our independent hotel and resort members.”
Curator offers solutions to its members, positioning them to cater to travelers while reducing operating expenses. Curator’s offerings include:
- Contracts with industry providers enable its members to reduce operating expenses and compete with larger brands and operators
- Technology solutions that have been individually found and tested by Curator, helping members stay ahead, improve productivity, and deliver a better guest experience
- Support for marketing, sales, and revenue management that assists its members in increasing market share and revenue
- Access to travel experiences that can be offered to guests, helping to differentiate member hotels and resorts
“We are passionate about helping our members create memorable experiences for their guests,” said Barnwell. “We believe that independent hotels and resorts offer a unique and valuable experience, and we are committed to supporting and promoting these properties to travelers worldwide.”
Some of the newest members of Curator are:
- Bungalow Hotel and Wave Resort—Located among Pier Village in Long Branch, New Jersey, the 24-room Bungalow Hotel is an art-centric boutique hotel with an art gallery featuring work from local artists, 1,000 square feet of event space, and a cocktail lounge. Bungalow’s sister property, Wave Resort has 67 guestrooms, 7,000 square feet of event space, and three dining experiences.
- Los Angeles Athletic Club Hotel—Founded in 1880 as the first private club in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Athletic Club offers five floors of athletic and wellness facilities, three restaurants and bars, co-working spaces, and member-only events. The Club has 72 guestrooms and suites located on the top three floors of its historic building.
- Sierra Nevada Resort, an Outbound Hotel—Sierra Nevada Resort offers accommodations and amenities including Black Tie Ski Rentals, fire pits, pet-friendly rooms upon request, and more.
- The Virginian Lodge, an Outbound Hotel—The Virginian’s amenities include two hot tubs, seven built-in fire pits, an all-season pool, pet-friendly rooms, and more. The Virginian Lodge also offers interactive programs and activities such as fireside s’mores and pop-up igloos in the winter, wine tastings, and musical concerts in the summer in addition to yoga classes, outdoor workshops, picnic kits, and a bike-in-themed movie series.