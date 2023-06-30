Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Surpasses 100 Members

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced that it has surpassed 100 member hotels and resorts. The milestone comes two years after the company’s launch.

“We are thrilled to have reached this major milestone,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “It is a testament to the wide array of benefits and services Curator provides to our independent hotel and resort members.”

Curator offers solutions to its members, positioning them to cater to travelers while reducing operating expenses. Curator’s offerings include:

Contracts with industry providers enable its members to reduce operating expenses and compete with larger brands and operators

Technology solutions that have been individually found and tested by Curator, helping members stay ahead, improve productivity, and deliver a better guest experience

Support for marketing, sales, and revenue management that assists its members in increasing market share and revenue

Access to travel experiences that can be offered to guests, helping to differentiate member hotels and resorts

“We are passionate about helping our members create memorable experiences for their guests,” said Barnwell. “We believe that independent hotels and resorts offer a unique and valuable experience, and we are committed to supporting and promoting these properties to travelers worldwide.”

Some of the newest members of Curator are: