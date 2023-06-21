INTELITY and FreshBed Partner With Live Integration

LOS ANGELES—INTELITY announced a partnership and live integration with FreshBed that provides guests with the ability to adjust their sleep environment from a bedside smart room tablet or mobile app powered by the INTELITY platform.

The FreshBed mattress has temperature and humidity regulation as well as improved air quality. FreshBed uses a silent active airflow technology that’s integrated into the foot of the bed to draw air in from the underside of the bed and push it through a filter. The air is then purified, removing pollen, fine particles, allergens, virus carriers, bacteria, and more. The purified air is evenly distributed through the FreshBed mattress also preventing dust mites.

Barry van Doornewaard, FreshBed founder and CEO, said, “With our INTELITY relationship, we will be able to offer a seamless smart room integration that can further elevate the guest experience.”

Available at RH Guesthouse in New York City, the partnership allows guests to have control over their sleep, leveraging the INTELITY platform. At the RH Guesthouse, guests can adjust the room through a targeted Sleep Mode, which automatically sets up the FreshBed and the room. Similar to the INTELITY platform’s room control capabilities to regulate in-room temperature, entertainment, and lighting controls from smart room tablets at RH Guesthouse, the FreshBed integration offers dual temperature regulation.

“With the partnership between FreshBed and INTELITY, hotel guests looking to take their sleep environment a step further will now be able to do so,” said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. “Technology helps drive the future, and we are constantly looking to elevate our platform with the most innovative products on the market to enhance our customers’ offerings.”