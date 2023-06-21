Best Western Plus Bonham Opens

BONHAM, Texas—Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Bonham. The hotel is owned by GK Reddy and has 57 guestrooms.

The newly constructed Best Western Plus Bonham provides guests with a modern stay accented by gray and blue decor, accommodations, and amenities. Guestrooms have microwaves and mini-fridges. Outside of their rooms, guests can use amenities including daily breakfast, outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness, and business centers, guest laundry facilities, a Suite Shop selling snacks and other necessities, a 45-guest capacity meeting room, and WiFi.

“We are delighted to begin hosting travelers at our brand-new hotel, where they can expect top-rated Southern hospitality accentuated by modern comforts and amenities,” said GK Reddy, partner of the Best Western Plus Bonham. “The Best Western Plus Bonham is near all the attractions and experiences Bonham has to offer, and after a day of exploring or business, guests can relax and unwind as our hotel serves as their home away from home.”

The Best Western Plus Bonham is located near several of the area’s attractions including the Sam Rayburn Library and Museum, North Texas Safari Park, and Bonham State Park where guests can enjoy fishing, camping, and boating. The hotel is also located within 13 miles of Lake Bonham, which has a double-wide launch ramp for boats, an enclosed heated and cooled event center, an open pavilion for parties, a public beach for swimming, and a dock for fishing, a playground, camping spots, and trails for biking and hiking.