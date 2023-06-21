Finance & DevelopmentJLL Arranges Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South Sale
JLL Arranges Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South Sale

By LODGING Staff
Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South

WASHINGTON, D.C.—JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it arranged the sale of the Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South, a 121-key hotel in Fredericksburg, Virginia. JLL represented the seller, Sachs Companies Realty Investments.

The Hampton Inn & Suites has five stories on a 2.35-acre parcel. Amenities include an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, guest laundry, business center, and 1,890 square feet of meeting space,

The hotel is located at the intersection of I-95 and U.S. 1, halfway between Richmond and Washington, D.C. A 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lane through Fredericksburg is expected to be complete in late 2023, providing improved access between the two cities. The hotel is surrounded by restaurants and retail establishments.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team was led by Managing Director Ketan Patel, Vice President Phil White, and Senior Associates Robert Westerfield and Greyson Fewin.

Extending Stays: Hyatt Launches First Upper-Midscale Brand in the Americas
INTELITY and FreshBed Partner With Live Integration
