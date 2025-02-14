Infor Release Revenue Management Solution for Hospitality

NEW YORK—Infor announced the release of its new revenue management solution (RMS) for the hospitality sector. The platform is designed to change how hotels and resorts optimize their pricing strategies and manage revenue in a complex, AI-driven market.

Infor RMS leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to provide hoteliers with control over their pricing and revenue optimization processes. The solution offers features aimed at updating decision-making capabilities, operations, and profitability on multiple revenue centers, from rooms over event spaces to food and beverage outlets.

“In today’s dynamic hospitality landscape, access to real-time, AI-driven insights is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge,” said Alan Young, vice president of hospitality strategy, Infor. “Our new RMS empowers revenue managers to evolve into strategic decision-makers, effectively translating data into tangible financial outcomes.”

Capabilities for RMS include:

Advertisement

Access to KPIs through a widget gallery, enabling personalized screens tailored to individual needs and business models from hotel level to enterprise reporting.

Ganular pricing capabilities down to the room type level, including derived rates, with flexibility in rate setup, discount management, and length-of-stay restrictions.

A unified system with a single integration, adaptable to various property types including resorts, economy brands, casinos, and extended-stay hotels.

Generative AI for opportunity-focused insights, forecast validation, proactive AI-guided planning, and decision-making support.

Role-specific interfaces with a low learning curve to ensure team engagement and adoption rates.

Comprehensive data analysis, accelerated by Infor’s own data lake technology, and a hospitality-centric large language model

Infor RMS offers customizable automation, allowing users to operate in manual, fully-automated, or semi-automated modes. Regardless of the chosen strategy, the system provides real-time data streaming, continuous reforecasting, and optimization.

“The ability to tailor automation to each property’s specific requirements is a significant advantage,” said Young. “Whether it’s a boutique hotel requiring hands-on control or a large chain seeking full automation, Infor RMS adapts to deliver targeted success across various operational models.”