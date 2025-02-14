MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH), in partnership with EOS Hospitality, invested over $58 million in renovations at three of its properties in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Caribbean Resort & Villas, Ocean Reef Resort, and Compass Cove Resort.

“Myrtle Beach is rapidly transforming into a destination known for elevated and unforgettable experiences, and we are proud to be part of that evolution,” said Patrick Norton, chief marketing officer, Brittain Resorts & Hotels. “Our goal is to offer the quality standards and reliability of branded hotels with the distinctive charm and extensive amenities of independent resorts. This approach ensures we deliver a truly unique and unparalleled experience that reflects the best of what Myrtle Beach has to offer.”

At Caribbean Resort & Villas, the $20 million renovation has updated rooms in the Dominican and Cayman buildings. Enhancements to the lobby and common areas offer a welcoming ambiance. At the same time, a new “Grab & Go” market will provide convenient dining options for those on the go.

Ocean Reef Resort, receiving a $15 million transformation, has seen all towers refreshed with redesigned guestrooms including finishes and modern conveniences. Common areas will also be updated, creating a family-friendly setting.

The most extensive investment, over $23 million, is dedicated to Compass Cove Resort, where every building has undergone a comprehensive renovation. The lobby and shared spaces have been reimagined to foster connection and relaxation.

Managing 30 hotels and resorts and over 40 restaurants and bars, Brittain Resorts & Hotels has over 4,700 rooms, suites, and condos in its portfolio.

Renovations began in October 2024 and are expected to be completed by April 2025, with all resorts remaining open during renovations.