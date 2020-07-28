Farmington, NY — Indus Hospitality Group, based in Rochester, N.Y., recently announced the groundbreaking of a new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel in Farmington, N.Y.—part of Wyndham’s Microtel brand founded in Rochester in 1989. The property is scheduled to open in June 2021.

The 60-room hotel will offer free WiFi, a daily breakfast, meeting rooms, outdoor seating areas, guest laundry services, a fitness center, and a business center. Located at 1301 NYS Rte. 332., the property is close to New York State Thruway Exit 46, which serves as the gateway to the Finger Lakes region.

Family-owned Indus Hospitality Group owns and operates more than 60 hotels, restaurants, and properties in the region. The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Farmington is the 10th Microtel by Wyndham hotel in the Indus Hospitality Group portfolio. Last month, the company opened a new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel in Warsaw, N.Y., and last week completed a new Best Western in Brockport, N.Y. Indus’ has plans to break ground on a 125 room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton as part of The Strong’s Neighborhood of Play expansion in downtown Rochester.

Advertisement

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring quality and affordable lodging accommodations to the Farmington community and we look forward to welcoming travelers to the area’s newest hotel, scheduled to open in June 2021,” said Tammy Murphy, vice president of Indus.

“We are thrilled to partner with Indus Hospitality Group once again to open their 10th Microtel by Wyndham hotel,” said Keri Putera, brand leader and vice president of brand operations for Microtel. “This milestone is a testament to the Indus team and the Microtel brand’s lasting model of brilliant efficiency built for the modern traveler.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE