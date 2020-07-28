HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hard Rock International and real estate developer Extell Development Company recently marked the “topping out” of the future Hard Rock Hotel New York. This construction milestone signifies the completion of the fundamental framework atop the property’s 35th-floor terrace. Hard Rock, Extell, and AECOM Tishman representatives recently hosted a socially distant ceremony for the construction and leadership teams.

“While not the typical ‘topping out’ ceremony, we wanted to express our gratitude for the talent and expertise of our partners with this ceremony during these challenging times,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. “We have no doubt Hard Rock Hotel New York will be a world-class destination in the heart of New York City.”

Totaling 291,000 gross square feet, the Hard Rock Hotel New York property will have 446 rooms across 37 floors, including two entertainment venues, meeting spaces, all-day dining options, a Body Rock Fitness Center, and a rooftop lounge with views of the Manhattan skyline. The location at 159 W. 48th Street will feature Hard Rock memorabilia honoring musicians who have been inspired by New York City. The hotel is slated to open in 2022.

Hard Rock International announced plans to break ground on its first hotel in New York City in 2016 as part of a strategic shift in the United States toward hotel and casino opportunities versus restaurants and cafes.

