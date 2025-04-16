FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines has broken ground on Hampton Inn & Suites York, S.C. in York, South Carolina. The hotel is owned by York Hotel Group LLC and was designed by ODA Architecture.

The project is part of an ongoing effort to spur economic growth in the York market, which has a heavy concentration of manufacturing facilities and is already experiencing residential growth. The city, county, and state have all worked closely with Raines on the project by contributing various economic incentives. It will be the only branded hotel in the York market and will bring 30-35 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

The 97-key hotel will have onsite parking, a fitness center, a business center, and twice as much meeting space as a typical Hampton Inn, allowing for many types of gatherings. There will also be free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast.

“We are thrilled to finally break ground on this exciting addition to the York marketplace,” said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. “We have seen firsthand how a new hotel can revitalize a market and lead to additional infrastructure investments, new businesses and restaurants, economic growth, and critically, new jobs. We hope that this property will be a catalyst for all that and more in downtown York.”

“This entire region has been in a growth pattern, from the residential development in Western York County to the overall growth in the Charlotte market,” said Brandon Graham, VP of development at Raines. “We look forward to realizing Hampton Inn & Suites York, S.C.’s potential in this fantastic market.”

In 2024, Raines added more than 20 properties to their management portfolio, including 16 hotels in a partnership with Atlantic Hotels Group. The organization has strategic plans to continue its growth in 2025.