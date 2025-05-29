KENNEWICK, Washington—A-1 Hospitality Group announced the groundbreaking for the new 163-room AC Hotels by Marriott in Kennewick, Washington. Located at the Three Rivers Convention Center, the hotel will operate as a franchise owned by A-1 Three Rivers Hotel, LLC, and managed by A-1 Hospitality Group.

“We are thrilled to bring the AC Hotels brand to the Three Rivers Convention Center Campus as part of a dynamic public-private partnership,” said Taran Patel, managing principal, A-1 Hospitality Group. “This transformative project will serve as a catalyst for economic growth in our community. We are proud to collaborate with the city of Kennewick and Fowler General Construction to bring this vision to life.”

The AC Lounge offers cocktails, local craft beers, and a wine program, while tapas-style small bites complete the food menu. The open, light-filled AC Kitchen is open for breakfast daily, offering freshly sliced prosciutto, specialty cheeses, and croissants imported from France.

The new five-story property will include amenities such as an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a rooftop restaurant and bar, and six meeting rooms with a combined 12,000 square feet of functional meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 450 people.