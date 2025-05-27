CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. has broken ground on the new dual-branded Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton Lookout Valley in Chattanooga, Tenn. Construction is now underway, with an expected opening in the fall of 2026.

The hotel will be a key component of a newly planned 10-acre, mixed-use master development, also being developed by Vision. In addition to the hotel, the development will include nationally recognized restaurants and retail concepts. Located with direct access to Interstate 24, the property is just minutes from downtown Chattanooga and scenic Lookout Mountain.

“This dual-branded property represents our continued commitment to thoughtful development in markets we know,” said Mitch Patel, founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “We’re proud to contribute to the ongoing growth of the Lookout Valley community.”

The property will include 150 guestrooms (82 Home2 Suites/68 Tru by Hilton). The hotel is designed to meet the needs of both extended-stay and transient guests. Together, these brands offer a compelling hospitality experience tailored to today’s diverse travelers.

Advertisement

Guest amenities will include a resort-style outdoor aquatic recreation area with a freeform pool, in-water sun shelf, water features, and slide, creating a relaxed atmosphere for families. The space will also offer a poolside bar with lounge seating, grilling stations, and fire pits. Inside, guests can enjoy a lobby bar with a gaming area, a modern fitness center, enhanced complimentary breakfast offerings, and on-site laundry facilities.