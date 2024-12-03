CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites — Pensacola – NAS Corry Station, located in Pensacola, Florida. Artemis Hotel Group developed the property.

The four-story, 124-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites has WiFi, breakfast, cable, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, a dedicated pet area, an outdoor patio area, EMV charging stations, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, cookware, utensils, dishes, bedding, recliner, and workspace.

“We are excited to welcome the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Pensacola – NAS Corry Stationto the Pensacola area, ” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “By expanding our footprint in Florida, we can continue to meet the growing demand for extended stay lodging, providing guests with the amenities and services to stay productive when away from home. As the extended stay segment leader, we are committed to the growth of Extended Stay America through franchising and look forward to collaborating with Artemis Hotel Group on future developments.”

“Artemis Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of the newly developed Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Pensacola, Florida,” said Will Watson, CEO and managing principal, Artemis Hotel Group. “We are excited about this partnership with Extended Stay America and the opportunity to serve the vibrant local community. Located in close proximity to key military training facilities, this property is ideally positioned to support our dedicated military service members as they train to safeguard our skies and ensure national security. Artemis Hotel Group remains committed to providing comfortable, high-quality accommodations that cater to the diverse needs of all guests, especially those who serve and protect our nation.”

The property allows guests access to local attractions, including Pensacola and Perdido Key beaches, the Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Pickens, Fort Barrancas, Five Flag Speedway, University of West Florida, Pensacola Christian College, and Pensacola State College. Several corporations have headquarters in the area, including Deloitte, GE, Aerotek, Teksystems, Lockheed Martin, Lamar, International Paper, CACI International, Siemens, Catalyst Healthcare, Cynet, Health Emergency Care Partners Enterprise Holding, and IHMC.