IHG Launches In-Room Digital Experience: IHG Studio

ATLANTA — IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) has launched IHG Studio, a new digital in-room guest entertainment solution. IHG Studio allows guests to connect and stream content securely from their personal devices to their guestroom TV; make service requests such as order extra pillows, arrange for a late checkout, and review room charges; access the TV remote from the IHG Rewards Club mobile app; order room service and purchase on-property amenities; and use IHG Rewards Club points to make in-hotel purchases through a new pilot program, Pay with Points.

IHG Studio is currently available in nearly 40 hotels in the United States and will expand to other regions by the end of 2019, including the U.K., Greater China, Canada, and Latin America. The system will become a standard across all brands globally over the coming years.

“IHG is committed to investing in technology solutions that help deliver a great guest experience across our nearly 5,800 hotels and portfolio of 16 brands,” said Jeff Edwards, senior vice president, global hotel and owner solutions, IHG. “Guests want more than a quick, connected guestroom experience—they want to stream and watch their own entertainment content from their mobile devices and personalize their stay experience. IHG Studio is yet another way we are innovating the guest experience for today’s travelers.”

“IHG Studio also brings value to our hotel owners with an easy set-up that requires less maintenance and ultimately saves on operational costs,” Edwards added. “This new solution is powered by IHG Connect, our industry-leading, in-hotel WiFi system. By delivering a rounded in-room entertainment experience for guests, hotels will increase guest satisfaction and help drive loyalty.”

