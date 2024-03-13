ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced an agreement with EnviroSpark to make electric vehicle chargers (EVCs) available to all IHG-branded hotels across the United States and Canada. IHG hotels can now partner with EnviroSpark on EVCs depending on their individual needs and requirements. This agreement will further expand on IHG’s 1,100 hotels globally with EVCs, and meet the growing customer demand for EV charging on the road while supporting a shift to a low-carbon economy.

The EVCs that will be available at IHG-branded hotels in North America are for travelers needing an overnight charge. To help travelers plan ahead, IHG has added an EV-charger search filter on its IHG One Rewards mobile app alongside a set of mapping features.

The adoption of electric vehicles is rising as the global push for net-zero carbon emissions accelerates. According to Goldman Sachs Research, EVs will make up about half of new car sales worldwide by 2035.

Brian McGuinness, senior vice president of global guest experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Providing guests with more EV-charging convenience is a natural next step for IHG. With iconic road-trip brands such as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, taking care of travelers on the road is core to what we do every day. Through our agreement with EnviroSpark, we’re providing even more options for IHG owners to install EVCs at hotels while making travel easier for a growing segment of sustainability-minded travelers.”

Aaron Luque, founder and CEO, EnviroSpark, said, “We’re honored to join forces with IHG Hotels & Resorts in expanding EV charger availability at their North American properties. The partnership reflects our shared commitment to a sustainable economy and aligns with the rising demand for eco-friendly travel options. Together, we aim to create a seamless and environmentally friendly experience for travelers, contributing to a greener future and bringing us closer to our vision of widespread EV adoption.”

To help accelerate the EV charging infrastructure emerging in North America, IHG is also supporting hotel owners with an EV charging guide with best practices to encourage the installation of EV chargers across its portfolio of more than 4,100 open hotels in the United States and Canada.

IHG’s collaboration with EnviroSpark aligns with the company’s responsible business plan, Journey to Tomorrow, which includes a set of sustainability commitments to drive change for people, communities, and the planet. This partnership is an example of how IHG is working with several suppliers through its supplier diversity program EPIC.