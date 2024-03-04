Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Diving Into Development

Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts

By LODGING Staff

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? I worked my way through college and early in my career to supplement income within the restaurant industry. A few years post college, I landed an entry-level development role with a major brand company and have been in that space ever since. In my foundational roles within hotel development, I gained first-hand exposure to hotel owners’ entrepreneurial mindsets. This early experience underscored the significance of market intelligence, relationship management, and strategic negotiation—a foundation upon which I’ve built my career.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? Joel Eisemann, former IHG Americas Chief Development Officer, has been a pivotal role model in my career. He stands out for his emphasis on diligence, steadfast commitment, and maintaining an owner perspective. His guidance has reinforced the importance of resilience in driving success in hospitality.

What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality? As organizations, we need to continue prioritizing diversity internally and externally. Within IHG, we have a strong commitment to grow underrepresented leaders through programs and support networks. Externally, we collaborate with organizations like Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance that are dedicated to advancing women in hospitality and have internship programs with our HBCUs in Atlanta. Our community of associates (and owners) should be as diverse as the guests we serve every day.

Previous article
Ashford Trust Signs Agreement to Sell Hilton Boston Back Bay
Next article
Marcus Hotels & Resorts Closes on Loews Minneapolis Hotel Acquisition
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

Advertisement

Most Popular

Renaissance Honolulu

Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa Opens

Finance & Development LODGING Staff -
Highgate announced the grand opening of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. The 39-story property has 187 guestrooms and suites and 112 residences. As one...
INTREST RATES

Hotel Transaction Downtrend: Interest Rates Played Major Role in Soft 2023 U.S. Market

Finance & Development Daryl Cronk, Emmy Hise, Jan Freitag, and Colin Sherman -
The “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment had a chilling impact on the U.S. hotel transaction market in 2023. After a strong 2022, only $22 billion...
Rio Hotel & Casino

Hyatt Adds Rio Hotel & Casino to Loyalty Program, Updates Renovation Plans

Design LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation, together with Rio Hotel & Casino, announced that World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points at the Hyatt-affiliated hotel,...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Renaissance Honolulu
Finance & Development

Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa Opens

LODGING Staff -
INTREST RATES
Finance & Development

Hotel Transaction Downtrend: Interest Rates Played Major Role in Soft 2023...

Daryl Cronk, Emmy Hise, Jan Freitag, and Colin Sherman -