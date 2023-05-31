ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced a renewable energy offering for IHG hotels in select markets across the United States in collaboration with Ampion, a provider of community solar solutions. IHG is providing hotels with a community solar offering that includes Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), helping hotels reduce greenhouse gas emissions by accessing renewable energy through solar panel projects built near a hotel’s community.

The electricity generated by solar panel projects is fed into the local power grid, and hotels can subscribe to a portion of the projects and will receive both Green-e certified RECs and a discount on their regular electricity bill for the clean energy produced. Through this model, enrolled hotels can claim to be powered by renewable energy while supporting the development of local solar projects that create jobs and improve the air quality in their communities.

This offering is available in states with legislation supporting community solar, contingent on available capacity. IHG’s community solar offer is currently active for hotels across Illinois, Maine, and Maryland, with more states to follow soon. Hotels that have signed up or engaged in the enrollment process represent nearly 30 percent of IHG’s hotels’ energy footprint in those three states—the equivalent of replacing the electricity usage of more than 5,700 average U.S. homes with renewable energy.

Catherine Dolton, senior vice president, corporate responsibility, and chief sustainability officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are excited to offer IHG-branded hotel owners an innovative solution to help them reduce their carbon emissions at the property level. IHG’s community solar offering, in collaboration with Ampion, is a win-win for hotel owners due to its cost savings, zero capital expenditure, and environmental benefits.”

Nate Owen, CEO, Ampion, said, “Ampion is proud to help IHG hotels reduce emissions with clean energy while saving money. We look forward to expanding this offering to more states and helping more hotels enhance their sustainability. The leadership teams of both companies have worked hard to make this innovative community solar offering a reality. Ampion’s mission is to make renewable energy accessible everywhere, for everyone. We’re thrilled to be partnering with a company that shares our commitment to a clean, sustainable future.”

In markets where community solar projects are not available, IHG hotels can act sustainably in other ways, such as purchasing RECs to negate the emissions produced by their energy use or installing solar panels on their roofs.

Leveraging renewable energy is one way IHG is approaching its 46 percent carbon reduction target, which is part of the company’s Journey to Tomorrow (JtT) 10-year responsible business plan.

In line with JtT, IHG has established brand standards, launched tools and trainings, and released guidance that helps hotels reduce their energy use.