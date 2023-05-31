Indigo Road Adds Bridge Creek Inn to Portfolio

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has added Bridge Creek Inn in Clayton, Georgia, to its portfolio of boutique hotels throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Indigo Road will manage the property, slated to open in September 2023, for Ridgeline Investment Partners, the property’s owner.

“Each property in our portfolio is thoughtfully added, carefully curated, and designed with our development partners to embody the essence of its location,” said Larry Spelts, president of Lodging & Lifestyle Adventures at Indigo Road. “With each new addition to our portfolio of boutique hotels throughout the country, we continue to focus upon authentic experiences reflective of each new hotel’s location and brand identity, challenging ourselves to innovate and evolve while staying true to our core values. We are thrilled to welcome this new property into our collection and look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

Bridge Creek Inn will have 45 guestrooms, a coffee bar, a bar and restaurant, and indoor and outdoor event venues. It is located where a hotel has stood since the 19th century, when Rabun County, the county Clayton is located in, was established. Known for decades as The Clayton Hotel, the new property is being restored using the building from the 1950s.

In proximity to varied terrains, scenery, and wildlife, Rabun County offers outdoor activities and experiences, including boating, swimming, fishing, camping, rafting, and hiking. Bridge Creek Inn marks Indigo Road’s fourth property located within or near the Blue Ridge Mountains range.

“We at Indigo Road believe in offering exceptional hospitality in everything with do, and our vision for Bridge Creek Inn is no exception,” said Steve Palmer, chief visionary officer and founder of Indigo Road. “Just like the other properties in our collection, Bridge Creek Inn will deliver an authentic food and beverage experience, one designed to leave a lasting impression on every guest. We are beyond grateful for the opportunity we have been given by the Clayton community to provide high-quality experiences to those exploring everything the area has to offer.”