DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality is growing its collection of hotels and resorts in Texas with the addition of The Peninsula Beach Resort, a resort community along the Gulf Coast. The 110-acre property in Port Bolivar is scheduled to offer 90 single-family homes, 114 rental cottages that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests per day with a clubhouse and two pools, 50 recreational vehicle sites, more than 160 beachside condominiums, dining options, and a private airport. The first phase of the project will open next year.

“The Peninsula Beach Resort is one of the most exciting new projects developed on the Texas Gulf Coast in years,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality. “Our team has extensive experience working with similar resort properties that offer diverse lodging and entertainment offerings. We look forward to working hand in hand with the development team to make their vision of Peninsula Beach Resort a reality.” The property is being developed by Bolivar Investment Group.

“We are extremely excited about our association with such a premier hospitality management company,” said Michael Wiglesworth, principal of the Bolivar Investment Group.

Located on Crystal Beach, the first phase of the resort will open in the spring of 2024 with The Zoo Beachbar & Grill. The 41,000-square-foot sports bar and grill will offer two floors of indoor and outdoor dining with big-screen televisions and a sports viewing area overlooking a private beach playground called The Sandbox with sand volleyball courts, recreational game areas, and food and beverage services.

Additional openings planned for phases one and two of the resort’s development include 114 one-, two- and three- bedroom rental cottages with guest clubhouses, Veranda Bar & Grill, event facilities, two pools, cabanas, and pickleball courts. The Esplanade Spa & Restaurant also will open with the spa featuring a workout room, steam and dry saunas, outdoor pools, and more. Four event facilities will offer more than 30,000 square feet of space for weddings, business, and community events throughout the year. The 50 recreational vehicle sites with overhead hospitality cabins will offer living and dining areas with fireplaces, full baths, kitchens, and an outdoor entertainment deck.

The final phase of the resort’s development is expected to be completed by 2025. This phase of development will include 90 two-, three- and four-bedroom beachfront homes and multiple condominium towers offering more than 160 two- and three-bedroom units. Owners will have the option of renting their condominiums and houses through the Peninsula rental management services. A private FAA-classification airport is planned. More than 40,000 square feet of retail commercial space also will be developed along Highway 87.