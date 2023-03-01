Atlanta, Georgia-based Revenue Analytics announced a strategic relationship with IHG Hotels & Resorts. As part of the agreement, Revenue Analytics will seek to further its N2Pricing software to potentially enhance IHG’s overall revenue management capabilities.

N2Pricing creates efficiencies and automation for hotels to manage their pricing and drive revenue to their property or portfolio of properties through price optimization, room type pricing capabilities, and revenue optimization.

Dax Cross, CEO of Revenue Analytics, said, “I am extremely excited about this next chapter of our long relationship with IHG. We have a history of innovating together, and it was clear to IHG that N2Pricing offers unique capabilities that other RMS options cannot provide. I’m confident that by leveraging our capabilities, IHG will see how we can help reduce the workload on revenue managers, enable greater automation across their portfolios of hotels, and drive revenue for owners.”

Dennis Corrigan, senior vice president, commercial services, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “At IHG, we are always focused on improving owner returns, which starts with providing better tools to more easily make pricing decisions for their properties. This collaboration takes our established relationship with Revenue Analytics to the next level as we look to drive the best results for our owners and guests.”