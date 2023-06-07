IHG Launches Apple AirPlay Integration for In-Room Entertainment

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of AirPlay in hotel rooms in collaboration with Apple, giving guests the ability to share content from their iPhone or iPad to their guestroom TV. AirPlay will begin to roll out in select IHG hotels globally before the end of 2023.

Once AirPlay is available in hotels, guests can scan a QR code for the TV in their room to stream an entertainment experience on their TV. Built with security, AirPlay allows guests to stream, control, and share videos, photos, music, and more from their iPhone or iPad to the TV so they can watch some streaming services, rehearse presentations, view vacation photos, and more.

“Working together with Apple to introduce AirPlay to our IHG Studio platform later this year marks another significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhance the guest experience. This technology will provide seamless connectivity and personalized entertainment options,” said George Turner, chief commercial and technology Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Whether traveling for business or leisure, our guests can now enjoy the convenience of streaming directly from their iPhone or iPad to our in-room technology, creating a home-away-from-home environment like never before.”

IHG Studio, launched in 2019, has altered the in-room guest experience by offering entertainment, communication, and streaming functionalities. IHG recognizes the demand for entertainment options while traveling. With AirPlay in IHG hotel rooms, guests can pick up watching their shows and movies right where they left off and will not need to worry about remembering to log out of their account when they leave.