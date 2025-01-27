CoStar: December 2024 Shows Mixed Performance Results

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results from the previous month, according to December 2024 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 2024 Percentage change from December 2023 Occupancy: 53.2 percent (up 1.1 percent) ADR: $156.67 (up 3.3 percent) RevPAR: $83.30 (up 4.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (up 1.4 percent to 87.9 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Minneapolis (46.1 percent) and Detroit (47.5 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.