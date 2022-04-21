IHG Hotels & Resorts Deploys Medallia Zingle Across its Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO—Medallia, Inc. announced that IHG Hotels & Resorts has selected Medallia Zingle as a vendor for all brands and service levels across its portfolio of nearly 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries around the world.

Medallia has been helping power IHG’s HeartBeat guest survey program since 2014. By integrating solicited feedback with social data to create a closed-loop reporting system, Medallia Experience Cloud allows IHG’s hotel teams to assess, analyze, and act on areas of opportunity.

With Medallia Zingle, IHG’s guests can engage in real time with on-property teams in their preferred language and method of communication including SMS text, in-app, web chat, or social messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Medallia Zingle will also facilitate IHG’s on-site property teams’ ability to engage with guests during their stay, respond to requests more efficiently, and create connections.

“IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to identify opportunities for our hotels around the world to offer unparalleled service to our guests,” said Andy Todd, global head of digital customer experience at IHG Hotels & Resorts. ”Medallia Zingle helps connect our hotel colleagues to guests in new ways. We are excited to partner with the Zingle team as an IHG preferred vendor for digital messaging.”

As organizations across the hospitality industry are dealing with labor challenges and changing guests’ needs and expectations, Medallia Zingle’s AI-powered technology will help reduce strain on teams by allowing them to scale real-time guest communication, provide quicker and more efficient service, and drive additional revenue opportunities.

“IHG has a long history of putting their guests at the center of everything they do and this partnership is a shining example of that commitment,” said Ford Blakely, founder, senior vice president and general manager of Medallia Zingle. “We’re thrilled to provide them a platform with an unparalleled combination of actionable insights, powerful service-recovery opportunities, and the ability to build deeper connections between their properties and guests around the globe.”