Radisson Individuals Signs The Cocoa Village Hotel as its First New Build

MINNEAPOLIS—Radisson Hotel Group Americas announced the signing of The Cocoa Village Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Cocoa, Florida. Set to open in 2023, this will be the first newly constructed hotel for the brand. Located in the heart of Cocoa, guests will be able to explore downtown and enjoy the property. The hotel is nearby Port Canaveral, the second-largest cruise terminal in North America.

“This signing is an incredible opportunity to grow the Radisson Individuals portfolio with a new build hotel that will truly celebrate the unique and offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Phil Hugh, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “Cocoa is a growth-oriented destination and together our teams are well-positioned to make The Cocoa Village Hotel the top place to stay when visiting this beautiful area.”

The eight-floor, 107-room hotel will have a rooftop restaurant, lounge, and meeting facility overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. It will have an additional restaurant and lounge near the lobby on the first floor. The Cocoa Village Hotel will also be built with nearly 5,000 square feet of meeting space that can host up to 350 people or break out into multiple meeting rooms for smaller gatherings. The outdoor pool will include a patio with fire pits along with being designed to host private parties, gala events, and weddings. Other amenities planned for the hotel include a fitness center, business center, lobby market, and a 265-space parking garage.

Approximately 20 miles north of Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) and 40 miles east of Orlando International Airport (MCO), Cocoa is one of the Space Coast’s popular destinations, nearby Interstate 95, US1, and SR 520, making it close to Disney World, the Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach, and more. The Cocoa Village Hotel will be in the Cocoa Village neighborhood, with a Main Street, and within the downtown of the city with restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and shopping options.

“Between the hundreds of events held at the 10,000 square foot Cocoa Civic Center, the 10-acre River Front Park and Amphitheater which can host 5,000 guests, and the bustling Port Canaveral cruise terminal, Cocoa is a vibrant city that welcomes millions of guests every year,” said Jack Brown, chief executive officer and president, Lodging Decisions Inc., and the hotel’s developer. “The meeting and convention center will also become a working partnership with the city and the sales, marketing, and operations of our new Radisson Individuals hotel. The Cocoa Village Hotel will be the perfect complement to the personality of the area as a member of Radisson Individuals, and we can’t wait to break ground on this phenomenal hotel.”