WASHINGTON—The AHLA Foundation announced a $500,000 donation from IHG Hotels & Resorts to support the No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) Survivor Fund as part of the hotel industry’s united commitment to combat human trafficking.

With this donation, the Survivor Fund will build upon the industry’s ongoing commitment and work to end human trafficking and support the economic stability of human trafficking survivors. By funding community-based organizations, the NRFT Survivor Fund supports survivors’ immediate needs and long-term stability that will equip survivors and their families to help prevent revictimization, including but not limited to emergency housing and career development support.

“IHG Hotels & Resorts is committed to eradicating human trafficking, and this support of the NRFT Survivor Fund underscores our long-standing effort to condemn this exploitation and help survivors,” said Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “The fund will play a crucial role in providing survivors with the support they need for future stability and success. Recognizing that our industry has a unique opportunity to fight human trafficking collectively, we proudly join our peers and AHLA Foundation in continuing to make impactful change.”

“With every donation, we are able to further honor our mission to combatting human trafficking and supporting survivors,” said Anna Blue, president of the AHLA Foundation. “I am proud of our industry’s united efforts against human trafficking and extremely grateful for the generous donation by IHG Hotels & Resorts. These continued partnerships and investments are the very reason why NRFT and our Survivor Fund will continue to positively impact lives.”

Since its inception, the NRFT Survivor Fund has raised $2.5 million with contributions from Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality, Hilton Global Foundation, Hyatt Hotels Foundation, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The No Room for Trafficking program continues to build upon the hotel and lodging industry’s longstanding commitment to combating human trafficking by uniting the industry around anti-trafficking efforts that meet the needs of hospitality employers, employees, and the communities they serve.