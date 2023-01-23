LOS ANGELES—The AHLA Foundation raised a record $1.2 million at its fifth annual gala to celebrate winners and up-and-coming hospitality leaders while raising funds to support AHLA Foundation programs that are helping the industry recruit and retain tomorrow’s leaders.

Each year, the Night of a Thousand Stars gala celebrates property-level talent that makes the industry so different. Throughout the evening, industry leaders commemorated the 2023 Stars of the Industry Award winners and the individuals that embody hospitality while raising critical funds to support Foundation programs.

“The Night of a Thousand Stars Gala showcases the amazing and passionate women and men who make hotels feel like home and move our industry forward. So much of their work is behind the scenes, and this is a wonderful opportunity to give them the praise and recognition they deserve,” said Anna Blue, president of the AHLA Foundation. “The overwhelming support the hotel industry’s philanthropic arm received at this event will directly impact lives and the future of our industry for the better.”

As part of the celebration, President and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Geoff Ballotti became the second-ever recipient of the Arne Sorenson Social Impact Leadership Award for his efforts to advance positive societal change.

“Geoff—much like Arne—is a true embodiment of all the good that hospitality represents. His empathy, his accessibility, and his commitment to doing the right thing is what makes him one of our industry’s greatest leaders,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “The story of his success, from dishwasher to CEO of the world’s largest hotel franchisor, is inspirational—as is his dedication to ensuring the success of future hotel leaders. I am lucky to call Geoff a colleague and friend, and it fills me with pride to honor him with this award.”

The funds raised help Foundation beneficiaries such as Asia Magee, a graduate of the Empowering Youth Program in collaboration with Café Reconcile. Asia worked with Kimberly Chavis, a curriculum and training specialist at Café Reconcile, who helped Asia with the skills training that she now applies to her hotel job.

Several industry organizations were also central to the evening including two presenting sponsors, Hilton and Qwick, who sponsored the event.

“Hilton is proud to support the work the AHLA Foundation does to build careers, improve lives, and strengthen the lodging industry. Tonight’s distinguished winners and finalists, including our very own Katie Ward, bring their passion for what they do to work each day and create unforgettable experiences for guests across the country. We are honored to be here tonight to celebrate these incredibly talented leaders,” said Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president, global development, Hilton, and presenting sponsor.

“Qwick and the AHLA Foundation have a shared vision to create a stronger industry workforce, which is why we are honored to again sponsor Night of a Thousand Stars. This important event not only provides the industry an opportunity to acknowledge those that make it great, but the funds raised help all of us to empower more people to work in hospitality,” said Jamie Baxter, co-founder and CEO of Qwick, and presenting sponsor.

The Foundation also announced the return of The Shining Star Award—it honors a person or organization that has gone above and beyond to advance the Foundation’s mission of helping people build careers, improve their lives, and strengthen the lodging industry. The staff of the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport received this award for their anti-human trafficking work.

AHLA’s 2023 Stars of the Industry winners were honored for their service to the industry: