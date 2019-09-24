IHG and Mr & Mrs Smith Announce Exclusive Loyalty Partnership

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Mr & Mrs Smith, a travel club and boutique hotel specialist, have announced their exclusive loyalty partnership. Starting early next year, IHG Rewards Club members will be able to earn and redeem points at over 500 Mr & Mrs Smith hotels when booking through IHG’s direct channels (including IHG.com and IHG mobile app).

The partnership will more than double the number of luxury and boutique hotels which members can choose from, complementing IHG’s luxury and boutique portfolio of hotels and resorts across Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Hotel Indigo.

IHG Rewards Club members will be able to earn and redeem points across luxury and boutique hotels worldwide. IHG’s members can expect free room upgrades whenever available and a free gift, called a Smith Extra, on arrival at each Mr & Mrs Smith hotel.

Founded in 2003, Mr & Mrs Smith offers a collection of over 1,200 boutique and luxury properties in over 80 countries. Mr & Mrs Smith’s high-tech approach to business enables deep relationships with its boutique hotel partners and onward distribution of its inventory to well-traveled guests.

Tamara Lohan MBE, COO & co-founder, Mr & Mrs Smith, commented: “We are hugely excited about the opportunity to bring our growing collection of carefully curated boutique and luxury hotels to millions of IHG Rewards Club loyalty members, so they may join our members.”

IHG’s loyalty partnership with Mr & Mrs Smith builds on IHG’s expanding luxury portfolio with the recent acquisitions of Regent Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

Key highlights of IHG’s loyalty partnership with Mr & Mrs Smith: