Aloft Chicago Mag Mile Improves Efficiency with Tech

Chicago – Aloft Chicago Mag Mile, the newest Aloft property in Chicago and the largest in North America, has taken high-tech solutions to manage cash and small guest requests. Recently, the hotel implemented Evention’s Automated Cash Operations Management solution, which provides complete visibility to cash and depends on auto-reconciliation and detailed cash tracking, coupled with advanced robotics to issue and receive cash from hotel cashiers.

Aloft Chicago Mag Mile controller, Jim Buchanan states, “This solution has also increased accuracy, streamlined cash operations, and reduced the administrative burden of manual reconciliations.”

Aloft Chicago Mag Mile also introduced automation in other areas of the hotel. In addition to implementing Evention’s back office automation, the property uses Botlr, a robot butler, to increase efficiency within front office operations and add an interactive, tech-forward component to the guest experience. Botlr is able to roam the entire property independently and deliver items including snacks, towels, and toothbrushes.

Advertisement

Mike Baldinger, Evention Co-Founder and managing partner states, “The team understands that traditional manual cash management is outdated, inefficient, and costly. By applying technology, they have transformed a traditionally cumbersome and manual process into an automated process. “This technology also enables the hotel to concentrate on other priorities and more value-add responsibilities, especially in improving customer service and saving time on tasks related to accounting and operations.