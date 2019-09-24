Fortress Development Breaks Ground On Two-Tower Avenue Bellevue

Bellevue, Wash. – Following the official groundbreaking ceremony for the $1+ billion Avenue Bellevue project, Fortress Development unveiled new details and artist renderings for the development’s West Tower, the second of its two towers. With construction now underway, the luxury residential, hotel, and retail development will open in downtown Bellevue in Summer 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Bellevue Mayor John Chelminiak, City Councilmember Jennifer Robertson and Bellevue city planning staff.

The property will hold the Pacific Northwest’s first-ever luxury InterContinental Hotel, with 266 hotel rooms, event space, restaurants and bar, gym and spa, and a dedicated concierge team.

Avenue’s West Tower will include 224 modern homes, known as “The Residences at Avenue Bellevue” spread through the 25-floor building. Units will range from studios, starting at mid-$600K, to 2-bedroom homes, starting at $1.3M.

“The Avenue Bellevue project combines business, residence and recreation opportunities in a unique new space for Bellevue,” said Bellevue Mayor John Chelminiak. “Not only will Avenue Bellevue add housing for our growing city, but it will also create hundreds of new jobs and provide a new center of community and leisure for residents and visitors.”

Residents of Avenue Bellevue’s West Tower will also enjoy a private fitness room and a yoga room, an exclusive residents’ lounge, a private dog run, and valet service. Residents will also enjoy a special app that brings all services and ambiance together through their mobile devices.

The Residences at Avenue Bellevue presentation center and will open to the public on September 28, 2019.