Hyatt Shares Company’s Continued Growth Path for 2023

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation shared that the company is positioned for continued growth in 2023 with a pipeline of approximately 117,000 rooms worldwide as of year-end 2022. Nearly one in four pipeline properties is classified as a lifestyle hotel, representing 10 percent of the existing base of hotels.

A driver of this growth is the announced acquisition of Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform, which is expected to bring established lifestyle hotel brands—including Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels, and The Chatwal—into the Hyatt portfolio. Dream Hotel Group properties are known for their experiential hospitality including restaurants and nightlife venues built on programming and brand collaborations. The acquisition will welcome more than 600 new colleagues into the Hyatt family, extending Hyatt’s brand footprint in destinations including Nashville, Hollywood, Las Vegas, South Beach, Saint Lucia, Doha, and New York City. It will also mark the entrance of Hyatt brands into markets such as the Catskills in New York and Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico.

Additionally, the Caption by Hyatt brand is poised for growth following the opening of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis in 2022. The brand is expected to grow its presence in Tennessee with Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga in collaboration with 3H Group (expected for 2024) and enter California with both Caption by Hyatt Roseville in collaboration with LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services, Inc. and Caption by Hyatt Sacramento in collaboration with Presidio Hotel Development LLC and 29th Street Capital (both expected for 2026). The Caption by Hyatt brand is expanding internationally with previously announced properties scheduled to open in China and Japan in 2023, Vietnam in 2025, and Sydney in the coming years.

“Through our intentional long-term growth strategy and by working closely with owners, Hyatt boasts five years of industry-leading organic net rooms growth,” said Jim Chu, executive vice president, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “Owners want to work with us because of our expertise, performance track record, and optimal positioning in the industry. We have global scale, but we are nimble enough to create personal relationships, draw on our own experiences and lead with empathy.”

Hyatt anticipates additional growth across its luxury, lifestyle, and leisure offerings. The Park Hyatt brand is set to:

Reestablish its presence in South Africa with Park Hyatt Johannesburg in late 2023 and enter Morocco with Park Hyatt Marrakech.

Return to London with Park Hyatt London River Thames and expand in the Asia Pacific region with Park Hyatt Taipei (Taiwan), Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Vietnam) in 2024.

In 2023, the Andaz brand will expand into new markets with:

Andaz Doha in Qatar

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach

Andaz Mexico City Condesa

Andaz Macau

Andaz Nanjing Hexi in Greater China

Hyatt’s Boundless Collection and Independent Collection, which range from upscale to luxury lifestyle brands, have a pipeline of expected openings in 2023 and 2024 including:

Growth of the Thompson Hotels brand with Thompson Palm Springs and Thompson Houston.

Expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand in destinations including Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, Hyatt Centric Zhongshan Park Shanghai, and Hyatt Centric Xi’an Gaoxin.

The debut of the Destination by Hyatt brand in Florida with Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach, as well as in Asia Pacific with The Grand Resort in Qingchengshan, China.

The planned debut of the JdV by Hyatt brand in Rhode Island with The Pel and in Goa with the opening of Ronil.

The opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Hyatt also has a pipeline of expected all-inclusive openings in 2023 spearheaded by growth across Bulgaria’s Black Sea destinations and the recent launch of Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas. The new line extension celebrated the opening of Secrets Impression Moxché Playa del Carmen in December 2022 and expects to welcome its second property, Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres, later this year.

With more than 400 Hyatt Place and nearly 130 Hyatt House properties in top travel destinations across the globe, Hyatt’s select service brands continue to extend their customer base for leisure travelers and families. The Hyatt House brand recently underwent a brand refresh.

Hyatt is expected to add Hyatt Place and Hyatt House properties globally over the coming years including in the United States and Canada, such as Hyatt House Traverse City (Michigan), Hyatt House Bozeman (Montana), Hyatt Place Cape Canaveral (Florida), Hyatt House Roseville (California), Hyatt Place Toronto – Downtown/Jarvis Street (Ontario), and Hyatt Place Mississauga – Airport Corporate Centre (Ontario). Additionally, in 2023 the brands are expected to make their international market entries in Guyana and Estonia.