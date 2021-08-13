Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa Completes Guestroom Renovation

BASTROP, Texas—Located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa completed a multi-million-dollar guestroom renovation. The revitalization was conducted by Stonehill Taylor, hospitality-focused architecture and interior design firm, and features a transformation of the hotel’s 434 guestrooms and 56 suites.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of an extensive renovation to our guestrooms and suites, and look forward to introducing the new Lost Pines experience to our guests,” said Keith Spinden, general manager at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa. “With the guestroom and suite updates, we look forward to showcasing an intuitive, seamless, and modern travel stay while continuing to provide the superior and authentic hospitality and care, reflective of our Texas resort.”

The new guestrooms and suites reflect a ranch-style feel with a modern aesthetic. The design of the renovation pays tribute to the hotel’s location and proximity to the city of Austin. When guests enter their room, they are greeted with a bright ambiance that complements the Hill Country setting. Each room’s color palette was updated to feature neutral tones with accents of burgundy and bluey.

Each guestroom is outfitted with furniture and Hyatt Grand Beds featuring a headboard with built-in ambient and accent lighting. The headboard light shines upward to enhance a collage of black and white photographs depicting local scenes. Each room was also outfitted with a modern hearth, which doubles as a wall mount for televisions, as well as handwoven tapestries placed as wall décor.

The resort’s suites also received an update with new furnishings, carpet, and décor. Many of the suites were outfitted with wood-framed queen-size Murphy Beds to allow for optimize the room’s living spaces and provide flexible sleeping arrangements. The suite options include junior suites, which offer a king bedroom and sleeper sofa in the living area; patio suites that open directly to a private patio and an expansive lawn; family suites featuring one king bedroom, plus a queen-size Murphy Bed and a queen-size sleeper sofa in the living room; VIP suites featuring a king bedroom, a parlor, a walk-in dressing room, and a garden tub; and the 1,800 square-foot governor’s suite with a 20-foot vaulted ceiling. Guests also have access to a Lost Pines experience at the renovated Litton House, a 2,000 square-foot cottage separated from the main resort that can accommodate up to eight guests including children.

Additionally, the hotel’s corridors are updated with new carpeting with a deconstructive paisley pattern and outfitted with lighting fixtures.

The guestroom renovation complements the updates to the resort’s meeting and event spaces that were completed in 2020 and included designs for sharing, socializing, and collaborating. The resort’s LBJ Pavilion and Wildflower Pavilion were equipped with floor-to-ceiling retractable glass walls that can be opened or closed to provide both indoor and outdoor functionality.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines provides a destination for travelers to explore Texas outdoors. Guests can enjoy horseback rides that traverse the Loblolly forest, 18 miles of hiking trails connected to the adjacent McKinney Roughs Nature Park, archery, trap shooting classes, and fish for bass, carp, and catfish in the resort’s stocked pond. The resort is also home to the 18-hole Wolfdancer Golf Club, a course that is home to the highest elevation point in Bastrop County.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines also provides the Crooked River Water Park featuring a 1,000-foot lazy river, a two-story water slide, an activity pool with a volleyball net and sandy beach, a kiddie pool, and a splash pad. It also features an adults-only section with a relaxing pool, whirlpool, and cabana rentals. Guests will enjoy several outdoor areas with comfortable rocking chair seating or a treatment at Spa Django.