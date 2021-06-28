Hyatt Regency La Jolla Completes Property-Wide Renovation

LA JOLLA, California — Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine has completed its property-wide, multiphase $10 million dollar renovation. Debuting a fresh design inspired by the surrounding locale, the San Diego property introduces a remodeled exterior and interior with a transformed lobby, social, and event spaces.

Located in the coastal town of La Jolla, Hyatt Regency La Jolla is located minutes from beaches, the University of California San Diego, Westfield UTC, and many of San Diego’s most famed attractions. Originally opened in 1989, Hyatt Regency La Jolla has completed a comprehensive renovation of the property including the lobby and foyer spaces, the property’s 400 guestrooms and 16 suites, and the introduction of MARKET La Jolla. The arrival of Shor, a brand new breakfast restaurant set to debut this summer, will round out the updates to the property.

“We’re pleased to celebrate the completion of the reimagined Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine and to share this elevated look and feel with our guests and the local community,” said Todd McAninch, general manager of Hyatt Regency La Jolla. “Our team has been looking forward to this moment for several years as we worked to provide enhancements that transform the guest journey and will offer a future of memorable experiences in the heart of San Diego.”

Design

The renovation of Hyatt Regency La Jolla was led by interior design firm Looney & Associates and preserves the original design by Michael Graves, paying homage to the architect while adding fresh touches throughout. The renovation design is inspired by the temporal moments where the waters of the Pacific meet the shore. Merging nature and architecture, the selection of interior materials and finishes feature organic textures with materials and colors that create harmony in engaging spaces.

Drawing inspiration from the colors of La Jolla Cove Beach at dusk, the palette is soft and punctuated with deep blue tones. The reimagined lobby layout creates a retreat for guests to converge, relax, and dine. Layered textures, warm hues, and mixed wooden tones with leather accents give the space an engaging feel. Multi-functional lounge spaces offer communal seating with open bookshelves made with natural walnut, warm metals, and colored glass without creating visual boundaries. The lobby’s library includes literature on San Diego, surfing, and architecture since the property’s opening in 1989.

Accommodations

Hyatt Regency La Jolla has 416 guestrooms and suites, including four VIP suites that range from 1,000 to 1,400 square feet with a whirlpool tub, dining area, wet bar, and lounge area, while 12 studio suites offer 650 square feet spaces with a separate lounge area. The contemporary guestroom and suite design is reflective of the hotel’s San Diego surroundings, drawing inspiration from the sea, sand, flora, and cliffs of nearby beaches. Windows offer views of La Jolla and surrounding cities. Guestrooms also have a spa-inspired bath with detailed glass mosaic tiling. Hyatt Regency La Jolla is pet-friendly and features contactless arrival and departure through mobile key available in the World of Hyatt app.

Food & Beverage

Hyatt Regency La Jolla’s signature restaurant DRIFT eat + drink offers seasonal menus with regional ingredients and healthful food. Featuring indoor seating and an outdoor patio with fire pits, guests can enjoy a crafted cocktail, a range of dynamic dishes, and San Diego craft beers on tap. MARKET La Jolla is located adjacent to the lobby, offering breakfast and coffee options or house-made gelato. Opening this summer, Shor will serve traditional breakfast dishes. Additionally, Hyatt Regency La Jolla is located across from Fleming’s

Prime Steakhouse, serving hand-cut prime steaks, and Truluck’s, offering seafood and signature stone crab.

Amenities & Activities

Hyatt Regency La Jolla’s renovation has created energetic outdoor spaces, such as the pool deck featuring a heated outdoor lap pool with individual cabanas, a Whirlpool hot tub, seasonal pool bar, and oversized fire pits. The hotel has two onsite tennis courts, with complimentary racquet and ball rentals. The property also features a 24-hour Hyatt StayFit gym with cardio and strength equipment, plus an outdoor stretching area with medicine balls and yoga mats. For mindfulness, meditation, and sleep exercises, Headspace is complimentary for guests through the World of Hyatt app.

Meetings & Events

With 42,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space, Hyatt Regency La Jolla welcomes meetings, events, and weddings to convene in the new venues, conference rooms, and ballrooms, designed with open floor plans and art features. The new spaces offer a bright palette paired with ocean blue accents and organic carpet patterns and custom glass chandeliers.

The property’s 26 meeting rooms are divisible into 7 sections. To incorporate an outdoor setting into an indoor function, the 5,850 square foot glass-enclosed La Jolla Ballroom accommodates up to 500 guests with natural light and sliding glass doors. Each room has been renamed and themed for local beach cities downstairs such as Encinitas, La Jolla, Del Mar, and beaches such as Torrey Pines Beach and Windansea Beach.