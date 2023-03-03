SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, a Texas Hill Country resort located on 300 acres in San Antonio, recognized its 30-year anniversary. The resort is honoring the milestone with a $50 million renovation to its guestrooms and meeting spaces expected to be complete this spring.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of unforgettable experiences, cherished vacation memories, and premier hospitality at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa,” said Steven J. Smith, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “In honor of the incredible history and story of the Rogers-Wiseman family who owned and operated a ranch on this land for more than a century, our resort provides premier hospitality and incredible service reflective of our beautiful setting here in the Texas Hill Country. With this milestone, we look forward to beginning a new and exciting chapter for our resort with the completion of an extensive renovation to our guestrooms and meeting spaces, which will provide an enhanced getaway experience for our guests.”

With the history surrounding the land and the family that had managed it for over a century, the resort was designed around the history of the location in honor of the Rogers-Wiseman family. Currently, the resort is in the process of reimagining its 500 guestrooms and suites.

The updates will include a ranch-inspired aesthetic with neutral tones and an accent wall, wood flooring complemented by a rug, a chaise lounge, and Texas artwork and photos. The artwork will pay tribute to the resort’s history as the location of the Rogers-Wiseman Ranch, with framed family photos and sketches, graphic artwork created by a local Hill Country artist, and other San Antonio pieces. Renovated guestrooms will include 65-inch televisions, and an overhaul of bathrooms will have new tilework, toilets, fixtures, marble countertops, and vanity lighting. Most bathrooms will be converted with walk-in showers. The changes will also include the conversion of all double-double rooms to two queen beds.

Advertisement

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country will also have renovated event spaces. The Hill Country Ballroom, Fredericksburg Ballroom, and all indoor breakout rooms will be updated with carpeting, wall coverings, light fixtures, and sound systems. The style of the meeting spaces will have a blend of hues, textures, and patterns including metallic finishes, stripes, linens, leather, stone, and wood tones.