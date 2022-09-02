Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge Debuts Renovation

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge debuts a property-wide renovation that has revamped the hotel’s common areas and meeting and events spaces while introducing two new dining venues, including Paperback Tavern. The completed project ushers in a new chapter for the property, which sits along the Charles River. Operated by Davidson Hotels, it is for both business and leisure guests.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the completed project and so excited to officially unveil it to our guests and local community. Undoubtedly, these upgrades infuse a new energy into the property and reintroduce the hotel to today’s traveler,” said Melissa Green, general manager.

The renovation has a full redesign of the hotel’s entrance and lobby, an overhaul of the property’s 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, the addition of Paperback Tavern & Paperback Provisions market, a new fitness center outfitted with Life Fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, and upgraded technology. The project was designed by Campbell House and has a mix of styles to reflect the local universities and the life science community.

Situated on the Charles River amongst the Innovation Trail and universities, the property’s redesign is inspired by the history that surrounds it. The lobby is a social hub designed to capture the spirit of campus life. The design takes cues from the atmosphere of the nearby universities while combining this aesthetic with industrial details and furniture for students, business travelers, families, and neighbors alike. The lobby has the Paperback Provisions market with seating options from a space to play shuffleboard to privacy booths.

Upon arrival with a new front entrance, guests are welcomed by the hotel’s perimeter lighting that borders the hotel. The lobby and the atrium have design details of neutrals and leather accents. Art pieces decorate the walls as a nod to the local universities.

Paperback Tavern, the new bar & restaurant, has a menu of American and regional fare, cocktails, and craft beers. A tavern with modern influence, the atmosphere is fun and playful, making it a social environment for events or a gathering hub for local residents and scholars. Paperback Provisions, a market-style carryout outlet located in the lobby, offers a coffee bar, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and other quick meal options.

On the vision of the new dining establishments, Garron Gore, of Davidson Restaurant Group commented, “Paperback was inspired by its surrounding area and the collegiate schools that create such a driving force in the community. We wanted these to be fun and lively spaces. A place where professors, parents, and students congregate around drink and food. We looked at the important figures who drive young minds towards the future of tomorrow and that landed us on the professors of Harvard, MIT, and Cambridge—all our beloved neighbors. Where would they want to go have a casual and energetic atmosphere to unwind? We hope to be that destination.”

At the helm of the new F&B programming and Paperback Tavern is Janice Sandoval, executive chef, and Taylor Fischer, director of restaurants. Together, they oversee all the food and beverage operations of the 479-room hotel, including Paperback Provisions.

As the largest hotel in Cambridge, Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge has the capacity to accommodate the needs of any size group or event, from meetings to weddings and celebratory gatherings. The hotel has debuted upgraded meeting and event spaces. All 19 meeting venues, including three ballrooms and a pavilion, are themed to showcase a connection to the area, touching on local academia, the City of Cambridge, and the Charles River. Groups have access to advanced technology as well as a meeting concierge service and localized group activity options.

Coinciding with the current virtual environment, the hotel rolled out enhanced technology through the World of Hyatt mobile app to provide a streamlined guest experience. Guests have the opportunity for a personalized check-in experience, a mobile key for contactless and convenient check-in, a digital concierge, and real-time engagement with hotel staff through chat capabilities.

Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge is located near shopping, dining, boat tours, and entertainment hubs such as Fenway Park, attractions including the JFK Library, Museum of Fine Arts, and historical sites such as The Paul Revere House and Boston Tea Party ships.