CHICAGO—Launching the newest collection focused on leisure demand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the Inclusive Collection, a new global portfolio of nine luxury all-inclusive resort brands. Resorts in Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection deliver immersive all-inclusive experiences.

The new Inclusive Collection of luxury all-inclusive resort brands cater to every guest and member to create rewarding experiences with luxury resort brands, including Hyatt Ziva resorts, Hyatt Zilara resorts, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts (coming soon), Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

“We heard from our guests and members that they are looking for more all-inclusive options to choose from, and by uniting Hyatt and AMR Collection’s complementary luxury all-inclusive portfolios into the Inclusive Collection, we’re bringing them world-class services under one portfolio with more all-inclusive resorts than ever,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing, and consumer insights, Hyatt. “Across our global portfolio of more than 1,100 properties, guests and members can now enjoy four curated Hyatt collections meeting the full range of travel occasions.”

World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points at more than 50 Inclusive Collection resorts in destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, and the Caribbean. Inclusive Collection resorts in Europe are expected to begin participating in the World of Hyatt program soon.

“Inclusive Collection resorts enable guests to experience what it truly means to stay at an all-inclusive with one-of-a kind signature programs like Endless Privileges, Unlimited-Luxury, and Unlimited-Fun with benefits at select resorts, such as no check-in or check-out times, 24-hour room service, top-shelf cocktails, gourmet a la carte dining without reservations required, and endless activities throughout the day and night,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing and communications, AMResorts. “From spa treatments and locally inspired cuisine to rich cultural experiences that immerse travelers in the traditions of their destination, the Inclusive Collection brings one of the world’s largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts to travelers so they can connect with those that matter most and turn moments into lifetime memories.”

The Inclusive Collection includes:

Between the Caribbean Sea and mountains in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall offers an adults-only experience. It has rooms with views, a personal butler service, and swim-up suites, which provide access to a private pool.

With 57 suites and rooms, Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos is an oceanfront experience inspired by Spanish-colonial hacienda architecture. The resort has a private beach club, an array of cuisines prepared with local farm and area ingredients, wine cellar for private dining, daily afternoon teatime with live plant infusions, and complimentary 20-minute wellness experiences.

Recently opened, the Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen is an all-suite resort on the Caribbean Sea coastline, just minutes from Playa Del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue. With a contemporary design, the resort has three man-made cenotes, seven pools, beaches, a rooftop wedding venue, 11 dining options, eight bars/lounges, and Secrets Spa by Pevonia.

The eco-friendly, all-suite family resort Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort offers views of the ocean and mountains and was designed by Sordo Madaleno. It offers Unlimited-Luxury inclusions, surf lessons, observation areas including the Sun Deck with private lounge chairs and hammocks, a Moon Deck with five fire pits and a wedding gazebo, and shared space with the adjacent Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort for group vacation options.

With the addition of the Inclusive Collection, Hyatt offers four collections, including the Timeless Collection, Boundless Collection, Independent Collection, and Inclusive Collection.

Timeless Collection: Rooted in traditions of service and amenities, the Timeless Collection of properties deliver a home away from home with a consistent experience, including:

Park Hyatt

Grand Hyatt

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt

Hyatt Residence Club

Hyatt Place

Hyatt House

UrCove

Boundless Collection: Reflective of today’s culture, the Boundless Collection of properties embrace guests’ lifestyles and offers experiences that allow them to learn, grow, and expand:

Miraval

Alila

Andaz

Thompson Hotels

Hyatt Centric

Caption by Hyatt

Independent Collection: Each brand in the Independent Collection offers properties that are distinct: