Sabre Corporation Acquires Nuvola

SOUTHLAKE, Texas—Sabre Corporation announced its acquisition of Nuvola, a provider of hotel service optimization and guest engagement software to hoteliers worldwide. The transaction includes Nuvola technology and guest enablement software as well as the integration of Nuvola employees to Sabre. Terms of the agreement were not released.

Leveraging the Nuvola solutions, Sabre expects to advance its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy while also broadening its property and operations abilities. The Nuvola capabilities will help address the on-property fulfillment challenges that are created when hoteliers offer a variety of ancillaries and attributes. Solving this need will empower hoteliers to broaden their offerings through Sabre’s retailing, merchandising, and fulfillment capabilities.

“Our vision for the future of hospitality retailing goes beyond the industry’s current focus on selling the room along with a limited set of ancillaries,” said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “Hoteliers today need new retailing strategies and solutions to help them deliver memorable, meaningful experiences for guests. Leveraging Nuvola’s capabilities will help us deliver the ‘last mile’ in the retailing process, enabling our customers to create, and, most importantly, fulfill differentiated guest experiences.”

Created by hoteliers who have an understanding of select-service, full-service, and resort-style property processes, Nuvola equips hotels with scalable cloud-based solutions including task management capabilities, guest messaging and concierge services, and housekeeping management solutions.

“Together, we will be able to deliver increased benefit to hoteliers—not just in the operations space but in retailing as well,” said Juan Carlos Abello, founder and CEO of Nuvola. “The current standalone Nuvola offerings will continue to enhance on-property efficiencies for hoteliers. More importantly, integrating Nuvola capabilities into Sabre’s existing retailing and property management solutions will unlock new opportunities for hoteliers to deliver a differentiated, seamless guest experience.”

Through this acquisition, Sabre Hospitality is enhancing its retailing and operations portfolio to help ensure its hotel customers are able to differentiate themselves and care for their guests.