Hyatt Grows Boundless Portfolio of Lifestyle Brands in the Americas

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation is growing its Alila, Hyatt Centric, and Thompson Hotels brands, which are part of its boundless portfolio, with nearly 20 new hotels that have opened in 2020 and hotels planned to open in the Americas through 2021. The growth is fueled by Hyatt’s 2018 acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality and the company’s commitment to offering compelling experiences and benefits for guests and World of Hyatt members.

Hyatt’s boundless portfolio—which also includes the Andaz and Caption by Hyatt hotel brands—provides guests opportunities to immerse themselves in distinctive experiences reflective of local culture. Rather than serving as a backdrop to where things happen, hotels in Hyatt’s boundless portfolio are extensions of their surrounding neighborhoods with best-in-class offerings that deliver compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire.

“By thoughtfully growing our lifestyle brands, we are satisfying the desires of those global travelers who are craving rich, meaningful, and authentic experiences that offer new perspectives and are culturally impactful,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s global brand leader, lifestyle and luxury. “Our strategy of growing with intent is paying off as we continue to open and develop new properties within the boundless portfolio throughout the Americas, and we look forward to continuing to build on our commitment to deliver the most innovative and reimagined experiences for today’s guests as they begin to travel again.”

This year, the following properties joined Hyatt’s boundless portfolio:

Thompson Washington D.C. (opened January 2020)

Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria, Va. (opened January 2020)

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland, Ore. (opened February 2020)

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (opened April 2020)

Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis (opened June 2020)

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia (opened October 2020)

Thompson Dallas (opened November 2020)

Hyatt’s planned 2021 openings for its Alila, Hyatt Centric, and Thompson Hotels brands in the Americas include:

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, Calif.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Tenn.

Hyatt Centric 39th & 5th New York

Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte, N.C.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, Calif.

Hyatt Centric San Salvador, El Salvador

Thompson Austin, Texas

Thompson Buckhead, Ga.

Thompson Denver

Thompson Hollywood, Calif.

Thompson San Antonio

Thompson Savannah, Ga.

